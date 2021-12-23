Nordea Investment Management AB Has $114.57 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104,598 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.32% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $114,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,564 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after acquiring an additional 818,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after acquiring an additional 757,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 639,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

