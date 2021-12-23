Nordea Investment Management AB Has $56.61 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,047 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $56,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDXX opened at $640.03 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.23 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $626.20 and a 200-day moving average of $643.50.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

