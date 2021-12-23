Nordea Investment Management AB Has $63.81 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 104.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,233 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $63,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $617.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $624.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241 over the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

