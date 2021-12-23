Nordea Investment Management AB Has $78.88 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 128.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,210 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.19% of Roku worth $78,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $226.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.23 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $138,505,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Cleveland Research began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.11.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

