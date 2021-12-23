Nordea Investment Management AB Has $81.17 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 114.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,163 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Snowflake worth $81,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total value of $16,359,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,350,479 shares of company stock worth $811,909,128. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. FBN Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.50.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $358.10 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.43 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.