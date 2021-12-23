Nordea Investment Management AB Has $88.29 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542,972 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.98% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $88,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $84.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.33. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.31 and a twelve month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

