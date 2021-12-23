Nordea Investment Management AB Has $94.09 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,799 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of Zoom Video Communications worth $94,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM opened at $193.13 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $174.66 and a one year high of $451.77. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total transaction of $1,712,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,265 shares of company stock valued at $22,003,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

