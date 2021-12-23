Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,162 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.63% of Littelfuse worth $111,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,517 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $299.61 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.