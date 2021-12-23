Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 114.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,616,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933,369 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.16% of CSX worth $109,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $37.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

