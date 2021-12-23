Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,153 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.26% of Nasdaq worth $86,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.75.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $204.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.59 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.35.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

