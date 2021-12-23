Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 993,053 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 119.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Altria Group worth $86,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Altria Group by 30.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Altria Group by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.88 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

