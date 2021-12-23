Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 117.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,952 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.17% of Align Technology worth $91,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after acquiring an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $127,193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after acquiring an additional 148,469 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $645.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $641.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.29. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.45 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

