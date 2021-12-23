Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 101.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,534 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 69,257 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Illumina worth $57,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Illumina by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Amazon com Inc bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,694,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $378.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.62.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $5,762,569. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

