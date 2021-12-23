Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 11,414.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935,050 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.73% of Western Union worth $61,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,664,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,236,000 after acquiring an additional 549,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Union stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

