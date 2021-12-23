Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.65% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $66,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $61,852,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,140,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,456,000 after acquiring an additional 331,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,455 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $61.86 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

