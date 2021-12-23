Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after acquiring an additional 173,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Nordson by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after acquiring an additional 375,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nordson by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,787,000 after acquiring an additional 75,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.25.

NDSN opened at $249.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.95. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

