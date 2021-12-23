Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 140.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $127,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.46. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

