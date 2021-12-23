Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 355.78 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 365.30 ($4.83). 400,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 766,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366 ($4.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of £258.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 299.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 326.49.

About Novacyt (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.