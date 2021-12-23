Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta stock opened at $172.00 on Thursday. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.53 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.56.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

