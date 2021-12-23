Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Novartis stock opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $193.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.25. Novartis has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Novartis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 311,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

