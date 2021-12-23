Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.75.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Novartis stock opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $193.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.25. Novartis has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Novartis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 311,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.