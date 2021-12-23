Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading 26% Lower Over Last Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 26% lower against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $14.62 million and $984,880.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00043111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.77 or 0.00210391 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

