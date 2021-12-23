NuCypher (NU) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. NuCypher has a market cap of $560.42 million and approximately $79.77 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,374,537,668 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

