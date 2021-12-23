Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

Several brokerages have commented on NRIX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $146,796 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 473,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 304,248 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 318,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NRIX opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.40. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.43.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

