Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.17.
Several brokerages have commented on NRIX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $146,796 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NRIX opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.40. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.43.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
