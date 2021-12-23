NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

NUVSF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NUVSF stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

