NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Trading Down 3.7%

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 67,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 118,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18.

About NV Gold (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for NV Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.