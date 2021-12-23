NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,625 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.35% of NXP Semiconductors worth $180,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 59,679 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 55,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 37.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,592 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 22.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $226.76 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.25. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

