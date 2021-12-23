NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of NXP Semiconductors worth $178,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $226.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

