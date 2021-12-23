NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922,625 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.35% of NXP Semiconductors worth $180,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,011,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $596,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,867,741 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,952,000 after acquiring an additional 458,272 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $226.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $154.75 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

