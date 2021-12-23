NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.49. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 30,000 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.08.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

