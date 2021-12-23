O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Ambarella comprises approximately 1.0% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ambarella by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,423. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -237.77 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.67.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Cowen raised their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $541,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,866 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,369 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

