O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,308 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. Datadog comprises about 1.8% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $45,149,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,558,741 shares of company stock worth $426,431,487. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.38. The stock had a trading volume of 20,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,195. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

