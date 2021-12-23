O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,794,851,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 375,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,724,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $365.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

