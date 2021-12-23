O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lowered its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,571 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.13. 7,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,110,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,081.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $22,662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,716,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,594,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,054,797 in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

