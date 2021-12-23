O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for 1.3% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,498 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. UBS Group started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.66.

Shares of SQ traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.84. 69,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,803,124. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 156.43, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,806 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,716. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

