O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Has $2.91 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,571 shares during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.13. 7,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,110,713. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $37,655,022.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,594,638 shares of company stock worth $1,278,054,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.