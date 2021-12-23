O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $5.88 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,000. DexCom accounts for about 4.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $575.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,922. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $585.13 and its 200 day moving average is $523.00. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total value of $1,607,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total value of $310,554.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,811 shares of company stock worth $12,097,856. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

