O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. ON Semiconductor comprises 2.0% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,792,000 after purchasing an additional 313,279 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,117 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,500 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ON traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,369. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

