O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,057 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. Kulicke and Soffa Industries makes up approximately 1.0% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after buying an additional 2,709,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after buying an additional 1,053,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after buying an additional 489,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after buying an additional 487,605 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

KLIC traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.27. 5,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.