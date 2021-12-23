O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes $1.35 Million Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. LendingClub accounts for about 1.0% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2,857.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in LendingClub by 16.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 30.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LC traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $25.23. 32,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 2.12. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $505,633. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

