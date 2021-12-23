O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,871 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Netflix comprises 0.9% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Netflix by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

NFLX stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $612.32. 40,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

