O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,000. SVB Financial Group accounts for 3.4% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIVB stock traded up $9.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $681.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,984. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $715.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $630.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $368.85 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total transaction of $4,176,354.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

