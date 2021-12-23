Oasis Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $221.61 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

