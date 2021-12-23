Oasis Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $152.28 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $996.32 million and approximately $152.28 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

