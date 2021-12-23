Odyssey Reaches Market Cap of $2.19 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $53,673.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Odyssey has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00043436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

OCN is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.