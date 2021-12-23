OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in OGE Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $37.20 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

