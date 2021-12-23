OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $37.20 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70.
OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.79%.
OGE Energy Company Profile
OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.
