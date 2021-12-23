Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.31. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 552 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $135.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 108,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

