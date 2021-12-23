Oikos Market Cap Hits $765,158.01 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a market capitalization of $765,158.01 and $5,952.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.03 or 0.08030513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,788.90 or 0.99940558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00073489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00052921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007104 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.