Oklo Resources Limited (ASX:OKU) Insider Mark Connelly Acquires 466,667 Shares

Oklo Resources Limited (ASX:OKU) insider Mark Connelly bought 466,667 shares of Oklo Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$60,666.71 ($43,026.04).

Oklo Resources Company Profile

Oklo Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Republic of Mali. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Dandoko project that covers an area of 134 square kilometers within the Kenieba Inlier of west Mali. Oklo Resources Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

