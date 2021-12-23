Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 6.6% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $228.34 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.68.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,549 shares of company stock worth $18,964,162 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

