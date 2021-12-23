Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Okta accounts for approximately 1.3% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Okta worth $63,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $223,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $228.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.68. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,549 shares of company stock worth $18,964,162 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OKTA. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

